February 23, 2017

Zahra Lari of United Arab Emirates performs during the women's short program of Figure Skating competition at Makomanai Indoor Skating Rink at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Japan.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has his tie straightened by his Australian counterpart, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, in his office at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.
A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, Feb. 22, 2017.
Floodwaters surround a playground in San Jose, California, Feb. 22, 2017. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes in the northern California city as floodwaters inundated neighborhoods and forced the shutdown of a major highway.
