Day in Photos

February 27, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home, rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul.
A couple who claimed to be from Turkey struggles to get their baby and baby carriage across the U.S.-Canada border in Champlain, New York.
Men fly their kites during celebrations of the Orthodox Clean Monday in Ayia Napa, Cyprus.
A performer from the Salgueiro samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
