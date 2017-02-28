February 28, 2017

A girl carries water in a pot and a bucket on the outskirts of Agartala, India.
A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A slipper is seen amid bullet casings in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy, Feb. 27, 2017.
