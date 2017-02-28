Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

February 28, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
A girl carries water in a pot and a bucket on the outskirts of Agartala, India.
1

A girl carries water in a pot and a bucket on the outskirts of Agartala, India.

A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
2

A reveler from Mocidade samba school performs during the second night of the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A slipper is seen amid bullet casings in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
3

A slipper is seen amid bullet casings in the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Italy&#39;s Mount Etna, Europe&#39;s tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy, Feb. 27, 2017.
4

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy, Feb. 27, 2017.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG