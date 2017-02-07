February 7, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A robot produced by Japan's Hiroshi Ishiguro Laboratories called 'Kodomoroid' Japan 2014 is on view at the ROBOT exhibition at the Science Museum in London.
2
People ride a bus at sunset in St.Petersburg, Russia.
3
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a figurine of a sheriff during a meeting with county sheriffs at the White House in Washington, D.C.
4
Former U.S. President Barack Obama sits on a boat during a kite surfing with British businessman Richard Branson during a vacation on Branson's Moskito island, in the British Virgin Islands, in a picture handed out by Virgin.
