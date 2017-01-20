In Photos: Inauguration Day Festivities

Following the pomp and circumstance of Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 45th president of the United States was a parade, and more than one inaugural celebration.
Show more
1
Washington, D.C., motorcycle police lead the inaugural parade for U.S. President Donald Trump after he was sworn in at the Capitol (background) in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017.
2
President Donald Trump shares a laugh with first lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump as they sit in the reviewing stand during Trump's inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.
3
Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump (in red tie), first lady Melania (L), Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) preside over a military parade during Trump's swearing ceremony in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.
4
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, center, walk during the Inaugural Parade on Pennsylvania Avenue, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.