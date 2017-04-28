Friendly Fire May Have Killed US Army Rangers in Afghanistan 

The Pentagon says two U.S. Special Forces troops killed in Afghanistan this week may have been struck by friendly fire.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told reporters Friday that the military was investigating the possibility that the troops might have been killed either by American forces or Afghan commandos taking part in a raid against Islamic State militants. He said the deaths did not appear deliberate.

Davis said the two Army Rangers, Sergeant Joshua Rodgers and Sergeant Cameron Thomas, died during an "intense three-hour firefight" Wednesday in eastern Afghanistan targeting the emir of Islamic State militants in the country.

A third solider was wounded in the operation.

The U.S. military said it suspected the Islamic State emir, Abdul Haseeb Logari, was killed in the operation but could not confirm it.

Davis said the operation, near the border with Pakistan, involved 50 U.S. Army Rangers along with 40 Afghan commandos who had been flown by helicopter into the Mohmand Valley. He said within minutes, the forces came under fire from multiple directions, with Islamic State fighters firing from a heavily fortified compound and a network of tunnels.

He said drones and aircraft were involved in the operation, including an AC-130 gunship, Apache helicopter and F-16 fighter jets.

Davis said about 35 Islamic State militants were thought to have been killed.

The compound is near the site where the Untied States earlier this month dropped a Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) weapon, often called the "mother of all bombs," on an Islamic State complex. The Pentagon said the device was the biggest non-nuclear weapon it had ever used in combat.

The United States has been fighting the Islamic State in Afghanistan for months and estimates the group has fewer than 1,000 fighters in the country.