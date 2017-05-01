Global May Day Protests

A look at protests around the world on May 1, International Workers Day - a day when workers and activists march in the streets and gather in city centers to honor laborers.
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to the U.S. Embassy to mark the global celebration of May Day in Manila, Philippines Monday, May 1, 2017.
Protesters wearing red helmets chant slogans as they take part in rally outside the Greek parliament, in Athens, on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Workers try to remove razor wire which prevents them from marching towards the presidential palace as riot police take defensive position during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 1, 2017
A worker lights up a flare during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 1, 2017.