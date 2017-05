The Trump administration has until May 23 to determine the fate of more than 50,000 Haitians living in the U.S. who have benefited from Temporary Protected Status, which allowed them to live and work in the U.S. legally after the 2010 earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people and displaced as many as a million. Haitian officials and TPS beneficiaries say their country has not recovered, but fear they may not have a choice. VOA's Ramon Taylor has more from New York.