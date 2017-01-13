Accessibility links

Inside Mosul in Pictures

Inside Mosul in Pictures
Civilians hold up an Islamic State-issued license plate, in Mosul, Iraq, Jan. 12, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA Kurdish)
A photo shows the severity of damages inflicted on Salam Hospital in the Al Wahda neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq, Jan. 12, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA Kurdish)
An Islamic State flag is seen on a the wall at Salam Hospital before it was removed by Iraqi forces, in Mosul, Iraq, Jan. 12, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA Kurdish)
A facade of Salam Hospital in seen riddled with bullets, in Mosul, Iraq, Jan. 12, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA Kurdish)
