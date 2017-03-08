In Pictures: International Women's Day

Today marks International Women's Day and U.N. agencies are calling for greater efforts to ensure gender equality and end hunger and poverty.
Women wear purple ribbons on their faces during the "Todas en Silencio" demonstration to mark the U.N.-designated International Women's Day, in front of La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, Chile, March 8, 2017.
Magda Malek is the first Egyptian female pilot to fly EgyptAir's biggest jet airliner, the Boeing 777-333, March 8, 2017.
Indian ragpicker women rest after searching for recyclable material at a garbage dumping site on International Women's Day in Gauhati, March 8, 2017.
Yemeni women take part in a protest marking the International Women's Day in front of the U.N. building in Sana'a, Yemen, March 8, 2017.