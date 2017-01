In recent days, Iraqi forces have recaptured the Tomb of Yunus or Jonah, an ancient Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy site in Mosul that was largely destroyed by Islamic State militants when they took over Mosul in 2014. VOA's Heather Murdock was on the scene in Mosul, where about 15 minutes after recording her report and visiting the ruined mosque, an IS mortar hit the compound, wounding one Iraqi soldier.