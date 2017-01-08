4 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Jerusalem Attack

Israeli police say a truck rammed into a group of soldiers Sunday in Jerusalem, killing four soldiers, all in their 20s.

Officials say 15 soldiers were wounded in the attack, including two who were critically injured.

A police spokeswoman said the soldiers had just disembarked from the bus when the attack occurred.

A report on Israel Radio said bodies were "strewn on the street."

Israeli officials say the incident could be a possible "terrorist attack."

Authorities say the driver has been "neutralized," without explaining further.