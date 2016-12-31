Many Wounded in Attack on Istanbul Nightclub

Turkish police are converging on an Istanbul nightclub after an armed attack early Sunday.

Turkey's NTV reported multiple casualties and said one of two attackers remained holed up in the Reina club in the Ortakoy area of the city. Special forces police were reported preparing an operation to secure the facility.

At least one of the two gunmen was described as dressed as Santa Claus.

Video posted on social media showed rescue vehicles and police cars rushing to the scene. Wounded people were seen being taken into ambulances.

Security measures had been increased across Turkish cities, with police stopping vehicular traffic from reaching major squares in Istanbul and Ankara.

Both cities have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels.