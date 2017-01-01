Accessibility links

Istanbul Nightclub New Year's Eve Terror Attack

As many as 600 New Year's Eve revelers were inside the Reina nightclub when a gunman entered and started firing. Turkish officials said at least 39 people were killed and nearly 70 were injured.
Ambulances wait near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Jan. 1, 2017.
Police forensic experts examine an area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, Jan. 1, 2017.
Young people leave the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killing dozens of people and wounding dozens more.
Youths embrace near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, early Jan. 1, 2017. An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume and armed with a long-barreled weapon, opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district.
