Italy Avalanche Death Toll Rises to 12

Search crews in Italy found five more bodies overnight at the sight of an avalanche that buried a luxury mountain hotel six days ago.

The death toll now stands at 12, with 17 people still missing.

Several people have been pulled alive from the four-star Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy where about 30 people were at the time the avalanche hit January 18.The avalanche was triggered by a series of strong earthquakes.

A fire service spokesman has pledged rescue teams will continue to work night and day until everyone is accounted for.Hopes for additional survivors were raised Monday when three of the hotel's sheepdog puppies were found alive.

An investigation into the tragedy has been opened by a court in Pescara, with some saying the emergency response was slow. The first rescuers arrived amid a snow storm on skis 11 hours after the avalanche hit.