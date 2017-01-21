Nine of 10 Survivors Pulled From Italian Hotel Buried by Avalanche

Four people have been pulled alive from the wreckage of a luxury mountain hotel demolished by an avalanche Wednesday in the central part of Italy, bringing the number of survivors to 10, nine of whom have been rescued, Italian national fire service said Saturday.

The two men and two women were extracted from the shattered ruins of Hotel Rigopiano overnight after hours of digging by firefighters, who have to move cautiously for fear the buried air pockets might collapse.

Four children and a woman were pulled out alive Friday, after hours of painstaking digging by firefighters under tons of snow and debris in the remote valley. Among those rescued was a 6-year-old girl who told rescuers she just wanted her favorite cookies. Survivors greeted their rescuers Friday as angels.

Rescue crews said a group of survivors was found in the hotel’s kitchen area in an air pocket that formed when reinforced concrete walls partially resisted the avalanche’s violent power.

About 15 people are still unaccounted for. About 30 people, including four children, were staying at the luxury mountain resort.

Rescue teams will continue to work night and day until everyone was accounted for, a fire service spokesman said.

The avalanche that hit the four-star hotel in the town of Farindole likely was triggered by a series of strong earthquakes that rattled the central region of Abruzzo earlier Wednesday.

An investigation into the tragedy has been opened by a court in Pescara, with some saying the emergency response was slow. The first rescuers arrived on skis in a snowstorm early Thursday morning, about 11 hours after the avalanche hit.

