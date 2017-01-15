Day in Photos

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Bangladeshi Muslim devotees head to their homes in an over-crowded train after attending the final day of a three-day Islamic congregation on the banks of the River Turag in Tongi, about 20 kilometers (13 miles) north of the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria.
A boy to shoots a machine gun with blanks, at a weapon exhibition during a military show outside St.Petersburg, Russia.
A participant of a horse-drawn sleigh race drives his sleigh through the snow in Rinchnach, southern Germany.
