January 2, 2107

A building appears through a thick layer of fog in Yangzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
People carry the coffin of Yunus Gormek, 23, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack, during his funeral ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey.
A Kashmiri walks past a frozen water in Kokernag some 100kms south of Srinagar, India.
A man walks with his camel across the Liwa desert, some 250 kilometers west of the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the Liwa 2017 Moreeb Dune Festival.
Load more
See comments
Show comments
Show comments