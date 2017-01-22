Day in Photos

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
An Iraqi man walks outside Mosul's University a week after Iraqi counter-terrorism service (CTS) retook it from the Islamic State (IS) jihadists.
2
A performer dressed as Empress Huang of the China's Forbidden City takes part in a musical performance at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.
3
Britain's Dave Ryding celebrates his second place after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Kitzbuehel, Austria.
4
A ferry carrying people who fled Gambia arrives at the port in Banjul one day after defeated leader Yahya Jammeh left the country. Gambia's capital was awaiting the arrival of the country's new leader and an era of democracy, hours after the authoritarian ruler of 22 years flew into exile with an extraordinary set of assurances from the international community.
Show comments