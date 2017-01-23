Accessibility links

January 23, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
School boys who attend Sri Lankan traditional dance training wait for their graduation ceremony at a Buddhist temple in Colombo.
Internally displaced Syrian children who fled Raqqa city stand near their tent in Ras al-Ain province, Syria, Jan. 22, 2017.
Italian firefighters hold puppies rescued from the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, hit by an avalanche, in this picture released by Vigili del Fuco.
Pedestrians walk over the Millennium Bridge as fog shrouds St Paul&#39;s Cathedral in London.
