January 24, 2017

Japan's H-IIA rocket carrying the Kirameki-2 satellite is launched from Tanegashima Space Centre in southern Tanegashima island, Kagoshima prefecture.
A woman dressed as Lady Justice joins over 100 protesters, many of them women, at a rally in heavy rain outside of the offices of Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to demand that they hold up the nomination process of President Donald Trump's cabinet choices, in New York City.
A swan immerses his head over an old bicycle in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany.
Performers take part in a celebration for the upcoming Chinese New Year at Lisinski hall in Zagreb, Croatia.
