Day in Photos

January 25, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A displaced Iraqi woman covers her daughter during cold weather after fleeing the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near Mosul.
People walk in rubble following an attack outside a hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. At least 28 people were killed after two car bombs exploded outside a popular hotel and gunmen forced their way inside the building and opened fire, police said.
The Royal Saudi Hawks, the aerobatic team of the Royal Saudi Air Force, perform during a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of the King Faisal Air Academy, at King Salman airbase in Riyadh.
Indian school students form the national flag during an event to mark Republic Day in Chennai.
