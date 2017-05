We producing nearly 300 million tons of plastic every year, half of which is used once, then thrown away. In the United States, we discard more than 33 million tons of plastics, and only a little more than 14 percent is recycled or used as fuel. The rest ends up in landfills or strewn along roadways or washed into the ocean. Getting rid of it will be an enduring challenge, but one man has a plan to start cleaning up our mess. VOA's Faith Lapidus reports.