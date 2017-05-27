Last Day of G-7 Summit Focuses on Trade, Climate and Migration

President Donald Trump is down to the final day of his first international trip.

Trump arrived Saturday for the second day of the G-7 summit in Sicily, bringing to an end a nine-day trip that started in Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving on to three European stops.

The trip has largely gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president’s efforts to launch a new coalition to fight terrorism, while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.



After the pomp of presidential travel overseas, Trump will return to Washington to find the same problems that have dogged him.

G-7 talks, then a visit with the troops

But first the president has one more day in Sicily, which will include discussions of global economy and climate, a meeting with small African nations — Trump will be seated between the leaders of Niger and Tunisia — and migration issues. After the G-7 summit of economically advanced countries, the president will address American troops on an Italian base before departing for home.



Not yet on the agenda: a news conference.



If that holds, Trump will break with presidential precedent by not holding at least one lengthy question-and-answer session with the press while abroad. Anxious about Trump’s tendency to make things worse for himself with unscripted remarks, the White House staff has kept the president a safe distance from journalists for most of the trip.

No deadline on climate decision



Trump was warmly welcomed in the Middle East, but in Europe he’s faced a far cooler reception. He’s been willing to risk disapproval, engaging in an extraordinary scolding of close allies over their responsibility to pay for mutual defense. But true to form, on Friday Trump also showed that he might be willing to deal.



While Trump is demanding that the world’s wealthiest nations to do more to fight terror, he’s also listening to their urgings about the need for the U.S. to remain in the sweeping Paris climate agreement. As a candidate Trump denounced the deal, but has since said he’s waiting to make a final decision.



“His views are evolving, he came here to learn and get smarter,” said Gary Cohn, national economic council director, when asked about the president’s views on the climate agreement. Cohn would not commit to a timetable for a decision. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, who appeared with Cohn at a briefing late Friday, quickly jumped in to reiterate that Trump would make a decision based “on what’s best for the American people.”





Other G-7 nations leaned heavily on Trump to stay in the deal, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying “we put forward very many arguments.”



Trump took part in the ceremonial spectacle of the summit, this time at a picturesque Sicilian town above the Mediterranean Sea. But he also held one-on-one meetings with the leaders of Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany.