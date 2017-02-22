In Pictures: Life in Eastern Mosul

Accessibility links

VOA's Kawa Omar visited the eastern part of Mosul, Iraq, during the past few days as Iraqi troops reclaimed the area after the removal of Islamic State. Kawa took these images depicting the situation in the city.
Burned vehicles in front of Nabi Yunis Shrine on a public road in east of Mosul, Iraq.
A number of shops are ruined in Karama District in Mosul.
Ceremony held in Margurgis Church in Teleskof village north of Nineva Plains.
Christian villagers present in religious ceremony held in Teleskof village.
