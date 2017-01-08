Life Remains Miserable for Greece's 'Hot spot' Refugees
The new year has brought new resolutions from the Greek government to improve the lot of refugees living in the country's many camps. But in the most notorious - the so-called 'Hot spots' on the Greek islands - life remains a struggle.
Show more
1
This camp is on the northern coast of Lesvos and is usually a brief transit point for refugees before being taken elsewhere in the island. However, these arrivals had to stay overnight amid reports that Moria camp was full.
2
Vial camp is one of the five ‘hot spots’ on the eastern Greek islands closest to Turkey.
3
Vial camp in Chios island. Like many of the other ‘hot spots’, it's seen scenes of conflict and violence.
4
A man waits on the bus taking him from Souda camp to Vial camp in Chios.