List of Nominees for 89th Annual Academy Awards

List of nominees for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



Best Picture: "Arrival,'' "Fences,'' "Hacksaw Ridge,'' "Hell or High Water,'' "Hidden Figures,'' "La La Land,'' "Lion,'' "Manchester by the Sea'', "Moonlight.''



Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea''; Denzel Washington, "Fences''; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land;'' Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic''; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge.''



Actress: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle''; Ruth Negga, "Loving''; Natalie Portman, "Jackie''; Emma Stone, "La La Land''; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins.''



Supporting Actor: Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water''; Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight''; Dev Patel, "Lion''; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals;'' Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea.''



Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, "Fences''; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight''; Nicole Kidman, "Lion''; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures''; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea.''



Directing: "Arrival,'' Denis Villeneuve; "Hacksaw Ridge'' Mel Gibson; "La La Land,'' Damien Chazelle; "Manchester by the Sea,'' Kenneth Lonergan; "Moonlight,'' Barry Jenkins.



Foreign Language Film: "Land of Mine,'' Denmark; "A Man Called Ove,'' Sweden; "The Salesman,'' Iran; "Tanna,'' Australia; "Toni Erdmann,'' Germany.



Adapted Screenplay: "Moonlight,'' screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney; "Lion,'' screenplay by Luke Davies; "Arrival,'' screenplay by Eric Heisserer; "Fences,'' screenplay by August Wilson; "Hidden Figures,'' screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi.''



Original Screenplay: "Hell or High Water,'' written by Taylor Sheridan; "La La Land,'' written by Damien Chazelle; "The Lobster,'' written by Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou; "Manchester by the Sea,'' written by Kenneth Lonergan; "20th Century Women,'' written by Mike Mills.



Animated Feature Film: "Kubo and the Two Strings,'' Travis Knight and Arianne Sutner; "Moana,'' John Musker, Ron Clements and Osnat Shurer; "My Life as a Zucchini,'' Claude Barras and Max Karli; "The Red Turtle,'' Michael Dudok de Wit and Toshio Suzuki; "Zootopia,'' Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer.



Production Design: "Arrival,'' Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte; "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,'' Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock; "Hail, Caesar!'' Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh; "La La Land,'' Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco; "Passengers,'' Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena.



Cinematography: "Arrival,'' Bradford Young; "La La Land,'' Linus Sandgren; "Lion,'' Greig Fraser; "Moonlight,'' James Laxton; "Silence,'' Rodrigo Prieto.



Sound Mixing: "Arrival,'' Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye; "Hacksaw Ridge,'' Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace; "La La Land,'' Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow; "Rogue One,'' David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson; "13 Hours,'' Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth.



Sound Editing: "Arrival,'' Sylvain Bellemare;''Deepwater Horizon,'' Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli; ''Hacksaw Ridge'' Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright; "La La Land,'' Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan; ''Sully,'' Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman.



Original Score: "Jackie,'' Mica Levi; ``La La Land,'' Justin Hurwitz; "Lion,'' Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka;''Moonlight,'' Nicholas Britell; "Passengers,'' Thomas Newman.



Original Song: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream),'' from "La La Land,'' music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; "Can't Stop the Feeling!'' from "Trolls,'' music and lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster; "City of Stars'' from "La La Land,'' music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Ben Pasek and Justin Paul; "The Empty Chair'' from "Jim: The James Foley Story,'' music and lyric by J. Ralph and Sting; "How Far I'll Go'' from "Moana,'' music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Costume Design: "Allied,'' Joanna Johnston; "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,'' Colleen Atwood; "Florence Foster Jenkins,'' Consolata Boyle; "Jackie,'' Madeline Fontaine; "La La Land,'' Mary Zophres.



Documentary Feature: "Fire at Sea,'' Gianfranco Rosi and Donatella Palermo; "I am Not Your Negro,'' Raoul Peck, Remi Grellety and Hebert Peck; "Life, Animated,'' Roger Ross Williams and Julie Goldman; "O.J.: Made in America,'' Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow; "13th,'' Ava DuVernay, Spencer Averick and Howard Barish.



Documentary (short subject): "Extremis,'' Dan Krauss; "4.1 Miles'' Daphne Matziaraki; ''Joe's Violin,'' Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen; "Watani: My Homeland,'' Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis; "The White Helmets,'' Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara.



Film Editing: "Arrival,'' Joe Walker; "Hacksaw Ridge,'' John Gilbert; "Hell or High Water,'' Jake Roberts; "La La Land,'' Tom Cross; "Moonlight,'' Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon.



Makeup and Hairstyling: "A Man Called One,'' Eva von Bahr and Love Larson; "Star Trek Beyond,'' Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo; "Suicide Squad,'' Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.



Animated Short Film: "Blind Vaysha,'' Theodore Ushev;''Borrowed Time,'' Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj; ''Pear Cider and Cigarettes,'' Robert Valley and Cara Speller; ''Pearl,'' Patrick Osborne; "Piper,'' Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer.



Live Action Short Film: "Ennemis Interieurs,'' Selim Azzazi; ''La Femme et le TGV,'' Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff; "Silent Nights,'' Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson; "Sing,'' Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy; "Timecode,'' Juanjo Gimenez.



Visual Effects: "Deepwater Horizon,'' Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton; ''Doctor Strange,'' Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould; "The Jungle Book,'' Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon; ''Kubo and the Two Strings,'' Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff; "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,'' John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould.

