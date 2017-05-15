Macron Names Philippe as French PM

New French President Emmanuel Macron has named center-right Edouard Philippe as his prime minister.

Philippe, 46, is a lawmaker and mayor of port city Le Havre. He is from the moderate wing of The Republicans party.

His appointment comes a day after Macron took power as president in an elaborate inauguration ceremony in Paris.

The 39-year-old is the youngest French president.

In his inaugural address, he vowed to restore France's place in Europe and the world. He also vowed to continue the fight against terrorism.

Macron, a centrist, was elected last week, defeating anti-EU, anti-immigrant candidate Marine Le Pen.