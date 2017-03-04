Malaysia Expels North Korean Envoy

Malaysia has expelled the North Korean ambassador in a continued fallout from the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother at the Kuala Lumpur airport last month.

In a statement, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry labeled the ambassador “persona non grata” after he criticized the investigation into the assassination.

"The expulsion of the DPRK (North Korea) ambassador is... an indication of the government's concern that Malaysia may have been used for illegal activities," it said.

Malaysia sent a notice to the North Korean Embassy Saturday informing Ambassador Kang Chol he needs to depart the country within 48 hours.

The statement also said Malaysia asked for, but did not receive, an apology from North Korea for its attack.

Kim Jong-Nam was poisoned with an extremely dangerous nerve agent. South Korea blames North Korea for the killing, though Pyongyang has called the investigation politically motivated by its enemies.