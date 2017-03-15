Accessibility links

March 15, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An ultra-Orthodox Jew gets hit by a police water canon during a protest against Israeli army conscription, in Jerusalem.
A military band conductor rehearses ahead of the closing session of the annual National People&#39;s Congress held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
Ethnic Hungarians wearing Hussar uniforms take part in a parade in Targu Secuiesc, Romania.
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom in Lake Elsinore, California, March 14, 2017.
