March 26, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police detain a protester in downtown Moscow, Russia. Thousands of people crowded into Moscow's Pushkin Square for an unsanctioned protest against the government.
2
In this photo provided by South Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, the sunken ferry Sewol on a semi-submersible transport vessel is seen during the salvage operation in waters off Jindo, South Korea. Salvage crews towed the corroded 6,800-ton ferry, completing what was seen as the most difficult part of the massive effort to bring the ship back to shore nearly three years after it sank.
3
This handout framegrab taken by the French Air Force shows La Patrouille de France alphajets flying over the Statue of Liberty, as part of a 6-week tour of the U.S., in New York, March 25, 2017.
4
A Syrian boy cries as he is being held at a temporary refugee camp in the village of Ain Issa, housing people who fled Islamic State group's Syrian stronghold Raqa, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the group's de facto capital, March 25, 2017.
