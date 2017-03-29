March 29, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Models in Utrecht, Netherlands, wear floral arrangements as they interact with travelers to promote Keukenhof, the largest flower show in the world.
A local resident and his dogs stand in the doorway of their flooded home in Piura, northern Peru on March 28, 2017.
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.
People sit in a mosque window during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militant, who local media say was killed in a gun battle with the Indian army Tuesday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.