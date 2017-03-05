Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

March 5, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Fire and smoke billow following a car bomb explosion as Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State (IS) group fighters in Mosul, during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city from the jihadists.
1

Fire and smoke billow following a car bomb explosion as Iraqi forces clash with Islamic State (IS) group fighters in Mosul, during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city from the jihadists.

A man and his daughter cry as they flee Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul toward Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 4, 2017.
2

A man and his daughter cry as they flee Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul toward Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 4, 2017.

Refugees and migrants from many different African nationalities sit aboard an overcrowded rubber boat leaving Libyan territorial waters.
3

Refugees and migrants from many different African nationalities sit aboard an overcrowded rubber boat leaving Libyan territorial waters.

A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.
4

A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG