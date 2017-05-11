A pilgrim walks on her knees paying penance at the Fatima sanctuary in Fatima, Portugal.
Demonstrators who support keeping Confederate era monuments, protest before the Jefferson Davis statue was taken down in New Orleans, Louisana, USA.
An elderly woman and a child are pulled on a cart as civilians the flee heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Iraqi special forces in western Mosul, Iraq, May 10, 2017.
Ferrari driver Fabio Barone and his Ferrari 458 Italia compete against a Roman chariot drawn by two horses on "Ben Hur" movie set at Cinecitta World amusement park in Castel Romano near Rome, Italy.
