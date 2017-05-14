Newly-elected President Emmanuel Macron parades on a military car following his formal inauguration ceremony as French President in Paris.
Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Nepalese Army's bomb disposal team detonates the explosives during the local election in Bhaktapur.
Sumo wrestlers hold up crying babies in front of a referee (C) clad in a traditional costume during a "Baby-cry Sumo" event at the Kamegaike-Hachiman Shrine in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan.
