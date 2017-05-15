A look at the best news photos from around the world, including Venezuela political crisis, Indonesia cyberattack and BAFTA.
Show more
1
A woman sits next to murals outside the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, South Africa.
2
A patient takes a nap on her wheelchair as she waits with others at the registration desk at Dharmais Cancer Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia as the hospital's information system is affected by the ransomware. Global cyber chaos was spreading as companies booted up computers at work following the weekend's worldwide cyberattack.
3
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
4
Demonstrators place crosses, representing people who died during the most recent protest, during a national sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela.
Your opinion
Show comments