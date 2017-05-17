A look at the best news photos from around the world, including Greece general strike, new view of Crab Nebula and Spain bullfight.
1
This composite image of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant, was assembled by combining data from five telescopes spanning nearly the entire breadth of the electromagnetic spectrum: the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array, the Spitzer Space Telescope, the Hubble Space Telescope, the XMM-Newton Observatory, and the Chandra X-ray Observatory.
2
A protester attacks with a hammer to a riot police officer during clashes at a nationwide general strike in Athens, Greece. Workers walked off the job for an anti-austerity general strike that was disrupting public and private sector services across the country.
3
Flagbearers of a Chinese honor guard stand in formation before a welcome ceremony for Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
4
The peloton rides across Twitchell Reservoir during stage 3 of the AMGEN Tour of California from Pimo Beach to Morro Bay, in Morro Bay, California, May 16, 2017.
