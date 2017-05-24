Accessibility links

May 24, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes for the victims of the deadly Manchester concert suicide bombing, at St. Ann's Square in Manchester, Britain.
Debris litters a Mogadishu street after a car bomb exploded next to a restaurant in the Somali capital, killing eight people and injuring 15.
United Nations and staff of other related agencies demonstrate against a planned 7.5 percent salary cut, at the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland.
A poison frog sits on top of an emerald tree boa in its enclosure at the Singapore Zoo's new Reptopia exhibit.
