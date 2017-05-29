A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Brittany Jacobs of Hertford, North Carolina, embraces her son, Christian Jacobs, 6, next to the grave of her husband, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Chris Jacobs, in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia.
2
In this photograph released by the Sri Lankan Air Force Media division, flooding is seen in the country's Matara district. Heavy monsoon rains in Sri Lanka triggered flooding and landslides that killed at least 91 people and left another 110 missing, authorities said.
3
Opposition activists march against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela.
4
People cool themselves in a stream to beat the heat as temperatures reached 38° C (100° F) during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Islamabad, Pakistan
Your opinion
Show comments