DC Roundup: Memorial Day Events, Trump 'Confidence' in Kushner, Merkel on Ties

Developments over the weekend concerning President Donald Trump include holding his first Memorial Day events, saying he has “total confidence” in his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, regarding the ongoing Russia investigation, speaking out against a hate crime against Muslims in Portland, Oregon, as well as a spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying she remains committed to trans-Atlantic relationships:

WATCH: Trump lays wreath at Arlington Cemetery, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Marking Memorial Day, Trump Notes Ongoing Battle on Terror — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday paid tribute to "a new generation of American patriots" who, he said, "are fighting to win the battle against terrorism." They are "risking their lives to protect our citizens from an enemy that uses the murder of innocents to wage war on humanity itself," added Trump.

WATCH: Trump at Arlington Cemetery ceremony

US Observes Memorial Day, Honoring Its War Dead — The U.S. is celebrating Memorial Day to honor its war dead. President Donald Trump, in his first Memorial Day as the U.S. leader, laid a wreath Monday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington. Officially, Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, has been set aside to honor all who died during military service throughout U.S. history.

Trump Says Has 'Total Confidence' in Son-in-law, Key Adviser Kushner — .S. President Donald Trump is defending Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, who news reports say attempted to establish a back-channel communications link to Russian officials in the weeks before Trump assumed power in January. “Jared is doing a great job for the country,” Trump told The New York Times late Sunday. “I have total confidence in him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person.”

Help or Hindrance? Trump's Effect on Midterm Elections — Congressional investigations have long timelines. House Republicans do not. 239 House Republicans are facing down a November 2018 mid-term election, which will determine whether they get to keep their jobs. They have to weigh the merits - and the costs - of supporting President Donald Trump.

Spokesman: Merkel Remains Committed to Strong Trans-Atlantic Ties — German Chancellor Angela Merkel remains committed to strong trans-Atlantic relations, her spokesman said Monday, after the German leader suggested that the United States is no longer a reliable partner. "Because trans-Atlantic relations are so important to this chancellor, it is right from her viewpoint to speak out honestly about differences," spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday during a news conference.

Attack on US Train Brings Statements Against Hate — Days after U.S. President Donald Trump told Muslim leaders of the need to unite to stamp out terrorism and extremism, a man on a train in the northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon, targeted two teenagers with an anti-Muslim rant, then killed two people and wounded another who confronted him. In a tweet Monday, President Trump called the attack "unacceptable."