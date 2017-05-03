Day in Photos

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A streak of light trails off into the night sky as the U.S. military test fires an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Vandenberg Air Force Base, some 130 miles (209 kms) northwest of Los Angeles, California.
Farmers ride on an overloaded trailer full of straw in a village outside Faisalabad, Pakistan.
French soldiers patrol near the Eiffel Tower as part of the "Sentinelle" security plan in Paris.
People walk on a hill covered with nemophila flowers in full bloom at Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan.
