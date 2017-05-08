Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

May 8, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, South Korean presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul.
1

Supporters of Moon Jae-in, South Korean presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul.

Nurses practice smiling with chopsticks in their mouths at a hospital in Handan, Hebei province, China.
2

Nurses practice smiling with chopsticks in their mouths at a hospital in Handan, Hebei province, China.

Protesters stage a die-in during a rally near the Presidential Palace to protest the &quot;extrajudicial killings&quot; under President Rodrigo Duterte&#39;s so-called war on drugs, in Manila, Philippines.
3

Protesters stage a die-in during a rally near the Presidential Palace to protest the "extrajudicial killings" under President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs, in Manila, Philippines.

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, May 7, 2017.
4

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, May 7, 2017.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG