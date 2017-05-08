Supporters of Moon Jae-in, South Korean presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul.
Nurses practice smiling with chopsticks in their mouths at a hospital in Handan, Hebei province, China.
Protesters stage a die-in during a rally near the Presidential Palace to protest the "extrajudicial killings" under President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs, in Manila, Philippines.
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, May 7, 2017.
