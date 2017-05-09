Accessibility links

May 9, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Indonesian policemen stand guard behind barbed wire and roses during the verdict for Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama outside the North Jakarta court.
South Korea&#39;s presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party is greeted by supporters as he arrives to give a speech on a stage in Seoul. Moon declared victory in the country&#39;s presidential election, setting up its first liberal rule in a decade.
People attend the Victory Day celebration in Tbilisi, Georgia.
New York City police officers, including members of the Emergency Services Unit, walk down a cable on the Brooklyn Bridge during a training exercise in New York.
