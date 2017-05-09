A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Indonesian policemen stand guard behind barbed wire and roses during the verdict for Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama outside the North Jakarta court.
2
South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party is greeted by supporters as he arrives to give a speech on a stage in Seoul. Moon declared victory in the country's presidential election, setting up its first liberal rule in a decade.
3
People attend the Victory Day celebration in Tbilisi, Georgia.
4
New York City police officers, including members of the Emergency Services Unit, walk down a cable on the Brooklyn Bridge during a training exercise in New York.
Your opinion
Show comments