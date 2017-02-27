Oscar Photo Mix Up Causes Stir

The best picture gaffe wasn’t the only mix up at the Academy Awards Sunday night.



During a part of the ceremony honoring film industry luminaries who died in the past year, the organizers displayed a photo of a woman who’s still alive.



Organizers mistakenly used photo of Australian producer Jan Chapman. It should have been a photo of Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer who died in October.



"I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and longtime collaborator Janet Patterson," Chapman told Variety magazine.



"I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer." she added.



The two did work together in the 1993 movie, “The Piano,” which took home three Academy Awards.



There was another controversy in the “In Memoriam” segment when Garry Shandling and Florence Henderson were not mentioned. Both were better known for their television careers.



Another actor missing was Bill Paxton, who died over the weekend from complications associated with surgery. His death was mentioned by award presenter Jennifer Aniston.