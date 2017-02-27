Iranian Film 'The Salesman' Wins Best Foreign Language Film Oscar

The #OscarsSoWhite crisis of the last two years was quickly left behind at the 89th Academy Awards celebration Sunday.

African American actor Mahershala Ali won the Oscar for best supporting actor in "Moonlight", in which he plays a Miami drug dealer who mentors a young boy who is being teased and bullied.

And Viola Davis won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in "Fences".



The award for best foreign language film when to "The Salesman" from Iran. It is the second win in this category for writer-director Asghar Farhadi, who previously won for 2011's "A Separation.'' In protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban, Farhadi boycotted the Oscars ceremony.



In a statement read on his behalf, Farhadi wrote that filmmakers create empathy between others, and that is more needed today than ever.

The award for best documentary feature went to "O.J. Made in America", a film about the life of former football star O.J. Simpson, who was tried and found not guilty in the murder trial of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Thanks to films like "Moonlight", "Fences" and "Hidden Figures", a record six black actors are nominated this year. For the first time ever, a person of color is nominated in each acting category. And four of the five best documentary nominees also were directed by black filmmakers.

The ceremony was expected to be one of the most turbulent and politically charged ceremonies in recent memory. Host Jimmy Kimmel fired an opening salvo at U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem less racist.

"La La Land" is in the lead film with 14 Oscar nominations including best actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic". Close behind are "Arrival" and "Moonlight", each with eight nominations.

The other films up for best picture are Denzel Washington's"Fences", Mel Gibson's "Hacksaw Ridge", David Mackenzie's "Hell or High Water", Theodore Melfi's "Hidden Figures", Kenneth Lonergan's "Manchester by the Sea" and Garth Davis' "Lion".

The nominees follow the efforts by Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences President Cheryl Boone Isaacs to diversify the membership of the largely white, older and male film academy. In June, the academy added 683 new members: 46 percent of them were female; 41 percent were nonwhite; and they pulled from 59 countries.



