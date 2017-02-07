National Parks Traveler Finds Paradise in US Islands

Some people may be surprised to learn that in addition to its 50 states and Washington, DC, the United States includes more than a dozen territories located in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. They include Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. National parks traveler Mikah Meyer, who’s on a mission to visit all of the more than 400 sites within the National Park Service, visited several pristine National Park Service sites in and around those islands. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.