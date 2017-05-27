NATO Chief Not Shocked By Trump's 'Blunt and Direct' Speech

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg wasn't shocked by Donald Trump’s "blunt and direct" speech on defense spending during the U.S. president's first meeting with alliance leaders in Brussels. In an interview with RFE/R's Brussels Correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, Stoltenberg said NATO leaders were committed to fairer burden sharing. Stoltenberg said leaders also discussed Russia and Ukraine at a working dinner following the unveiling of NATO's new headquarters in Brussels. (NATO TV, RFE/RL)