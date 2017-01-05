Trump Presidency Adds to Uncertainty Over NATO-Russia Tensions in 2017

Since Russia’s 2014 forceful takeover of Crimea, both Moscow and NATO have deployed troops and weapons along old fault lines as tensions have grown to their highest since the end of the Cold War. Analysts say the dangers of a military confrontation are at their highest for decades. The upcoming change of administration in Washington will likely have a major impact on relations between NATO and the Kremlin – although, as Henry Ridgwell reports, analysts say there is huge uncertainty over how the new era of East-West tensions will play out in 2017.