North Korean Suspected in Death of Kim Released in Malaysia

The North Korean suspect held in the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of the North's leader, was released from a detention center and driven away in a police convoy, a Reuters witness said.

Ri Jong Chol, who had been held after the poisoning of Kim February 13, was expected to be taken to the immigration office to be prepared for deportation to North Korea, according Malaysian officials speaking to Reuters Thursday.

Ri was detained a few days after the killing, but Malaysia's attorney general told Reuters on Thursday that he would be released because there was insufficient evidence to hold him.

A Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman have been charged with murder, but police have identified seven other North Koreans they want in connection with the killing.