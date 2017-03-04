Pence: My Email Practices Didn't Compare With Clinton's

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that there was "no comparison whatsoever" between his use of a private email account as governor of Indiana — his job before he became Donald Trump's running mate — and the email troubles of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Pence told reporters in Wisconsin that Clinton's problems included "having a private server, misusing classified information, destroying email when they were requested by the Congress."

The Indianapolis Star first reported Pence's use of a private email service — his personal account with AOL, the corporation formerly known as America Online. The newspaper said Pence used his private emails to discuss sensitive matters, including homeland security issues.

It also reported that the account was linked to a phishing scheme last spring, when Pence's contacts received bogus emails claiming he was stranded in the Philippines and needed money.

Practice was legal, aides say

The vice president's aides rejected any comparison of his email problems to Clinton's, because, they said, it is legal for public officials in Indiana to use personal email accounts. They added that, unlike Clinton, Pence did not handle any classified information as governor.

The vice president's office said he transferred all of his outside emails to the state of Indiana at the end of his term.

"I'm very confident we are in full compliance with all of Indiana's laws. And in my service as vice president I will continue that practice," Pence said.

Clinton's use of a private email server was a major point of criticism against her during her run for the White House last year.

The State Department has said Clinton's use of a private server broke department rules. FBI Director James Comey said Clinton was careless with classified information, but that no criminal charges would be brought against her.